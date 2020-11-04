BrewDog launches 2020 advent calendar

BrewDog has launched a craft beer advent calendar with support from DS Smith and Glenhaze.

The Scottish brewer is producing a 24-can advent calendar on a larger scale than previous years in response to the fast growth of its direct to consumer e-commerce sales during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 24 cans will span the entire BrewDog range, including 15 new beers launched this year, six online exclusive beers and two advent exclusive beers.

To ensure 1.5 million cans of beer and over 66,000 calendars can be shipped worldwide, BrewDog enlisted the support of packaging companies DS Smith and Glenhaze, who collaborated to produce the 24-cell design.

Lauren Carrol, continuous improvement manager at BrewDog, said: “Through exceptional printing capabilities and DS Smith’s ongoing reliability and consistency in producing high-quality products, and Glenhaze’s continual support on meeting environmental standards, we have been able to go-to market with a sustainable calendar solution that spreads our message of being carbon negative loud and clear.”

The calendar is available for pre-order exclusively on the BrewDog website for £49.95.