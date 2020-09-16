The Last Drop appoints new master blender

The Last Drop Distillers has appointed Colin Scott as master blender to move the brand from the curation to creation of rare spirits.

Scott will use The Last Drop’s catalogue of maturing scotch whisky casks to create the brand's own liquids and the inaugural signature blend will be released in 2021.

Rebecca Jago, managing director of The Last Drop Distillers said: “One of the many attractions for both Colin and The Last Drop is that he will have the widest palette to paint from. We very much look forward to welcoming him to The Last Drop team.’’

The Last Drop founders, James Espey and Tom Jago, previously worked with Scott at Chivas Brothers in the 1990s on the creation of Chivas 18-year-old.

’The Last Drop is a family business, founded by two men I have the pleasure of knowing as friends and colleagues for many years,” said Scott.

“The Last Drop is very much a luxury brand in a very niche market. It has global reach, but has maintained its integrity and vision since it began, which is hugely important to me.”

Since founding the company in 2008, The Last Drop Distillers has released 18 limited editions across scotch whisky, cognac and bourbon, comprising fewer than 9,000 bottles to date.