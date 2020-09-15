Amber Beverage Group acquires 220ha of agave fields

Global spirits company Amber Beverage Group has acquired agave fields in the Los Altos de Jalisco region in Mexico.

The 220-hectare fields are filled with 1-3-year-old agave plants that will be used to support the operations of the company’s tequila producer, Fabrica de Tequilas Finos.

“Having our own agave fields demonstrates our commitment to expanding our presence in Mexico and to growing our share of the global tequila market overall,” said Seymour Ferreira, ABG CEO.

“In five years, we will be able to supply our own brands with enough blue agave raw material to ensure the production of our tequilas and even broaden our services for private label projects such as American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas’ Villa One Tequila.”

Fabrica de Tequilas Finos produces brands such as KAH Tequila, Rooster Rojo tequila, Cenote, Don Camillo, Zapopan, AC/DC Thunderstruck and Villa One tequila.

Based in Tequila, Mexico, FTF was founded in 2000 and acquired by Amber Beverage Group in 2016. All tequilas produced are 100% agave.

“To meet the growing demand for our high-quality tequilas, we need to make sure we are well equipped – with hardworking jimadors, up-to-date technologies, experienced master blenders and distillers, and most importantly, the highest quality blue agave,” added Olegs Alainis, CEO of FTF.