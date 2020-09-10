Benriach launches new portfolio and branding

Benriach Distillery, located in north Speyside, has relaunched its portfolio of single malt whiskies with new liquids and branding.

The new portfolio includes a new recipe for its 12-year-old and the addition of a Smoky Ten and Smoky Twelve Year Old joining Benriach’s flagship 10-year-old to complete the core range.

A premium selection of 21, 25 and 30-year-old single malts complete the rare and old range of the new portfolio while its Cask Edition Programme consisting of three malts will be focused on travel retail.

Benriach master blender, Dr Rachel Barrie, said: “The new range perfectly marries tradition and innovation that is central to Benriach’s story.

“In the new Original Ten, a more richly flavoured, rounded malt character might be discerned, while The Twelve balances richly sherried malt with added layers of fruit complexity, reaching a pinnacle at twelve years old.

“The new Smoky Ten and Smoky Twelve explore the sweet smokiness of Benriach, enriched through innovative combinations of rum, virgin oak and marsala casks interwoven with more traditional bourbon and sherry.”

The Cask Edition Programme consists of the Triple Distilled aged 10 years, the Quarter Cask and Smoky Quarter Cask expressions.

The new Benriach range will become available in global markets gradually from September 2020.