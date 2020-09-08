Seven Tails XO Brandy gets US distribution

Seven Tails XO Brandy has launched in the US through Florida-based Shaw-Ross International Importers.

Launched by Arnaud de Trabuc of Distilled Spirits Group and bar owner Joel Fraser, Seven Tails XO will initially be launched in California, Illinois, Michigan, NY, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

Seven Tails XO comprises of brandies, armagnac and cognac ranging in age from three to 30 years, which are blended together and rested for up to 30 days in port wood to add depth of colour and flavour.

The brand was initially launched in the UK and is now listed in some of the world’s best and most influential bars including Kwãnt and Three Sheets, Soho House, London Cocktail Club, Satan’s Whiskers and Hawksmoor.

However due to the recent pandemic and its impact on the on-trade, de Trabuc and Fraser have adjusted their route to market strategy and Seven Tails XO is now being launched selectively in the off-trade and online. Fraser is also conducting cocktail master classes with selected distributors, retailers and consumers.

Seven Tails (41.8% abv) will hit the US market in both 750ml and 50ml sizes with a suggested retail price of $39.99 for the 750ml.

The 7 Brandies in Seven Tails XO are: