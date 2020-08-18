GreatDrams launches oldest ever whisky bottling

GreatDrams has launched three new whiskies including a 30-year-old Girvan single grain expression which are now available online.

The husband and wife team of Greg and Kirsty Dillon co-founded GreatDrams as an independent bottling company and they have expanded their offering throughout lockdown.

“We have started exporting our limited edition whiskies abroad and rebuilt our website and brand from the ground up,” said Greg.

“We have refocussed the company to offer more bottlings than ever before, to act as a cask brokerage too and through challenging times we have built a thriving online virtual whisky tasting platform as well.”

All of the whiskies released by GreatDrams are non-chill filtered and of natural colour and in addition the to new releases, GreatDrams is now taking bookings for private virtual whisky and gin tastings until the end of 2020.

"Every whisky we release is limited edition, never repeated and never released for the sake of it,” added Kirsty. “We deliberately set the company up to only release small bottlings of each product as it keeps it interesting for us, and for our customers who come back time and again.”

THE THREE NEW RELEASES

KNOCKDHU SINGLE CASK SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

This whisky is the first port cask-matured single malt released by GreatDrams and it spent its whole maturation period in a first-fill ruby port barrique.

The flavour profile is described as “a thick spirit full of luscious berry fruity notes and an indulgent dark chocolate note. It has a thick, creamy mouthfeel that will bring you back time and again.”

Age: 8 Years Old | Distilled: 23rd April 2012 | ABV: 48.2% | 183 bottles released

CHRISTMAS 2020 SPECIAL RELEASE SINGLE CASK SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

This Christmas Series release is a single cask, single malt whisky from the Blair Athol distillery in the Highlands. This whisky is said to have “big winter fruit notes, some zesty orange and lime and subtle, soothing spice and a hint of marzipan to create a luxurious flavour profile to conjure the flavour of Christmas cake”.

Age: 9 Years Old | ABV: 46.2% | 150 bottles released

GIRVAN 30-YEAR-OLD SINGLE CASK SINGLE GRAIN SCOTCH WHISKY

Distilled in 1989, this 30-year-old has just 96 bottles globally and is described as having “fruity and buttery notes with a lovely vanilla sweetness that develops on the palate to give a luxurious texture.”

It is the oldest ever release by GreatDrams and was bottled at natural cask strength.

Age: 30 Years Old | ABV: 54.5% | 96 bottles released