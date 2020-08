Doña Sofía has launched the UK’s first CBD-infused ready-to-drink cocktails with a range of non-alcoholic varieties also on the horizon.

The current range includes a Gin & Tonic, Vodka & Lime and Rum and Cola and will be available in Europe with further flavours set to launch later in the year.

The brand was inspired by Doña Sofía, a leading socialite in Barcelona at the turn of the 20th century and the current range retails at £12GBP per can.

The range of non-alcoholic drinks includes a Margarita, Martini and Cosmopolitan and will be launched in the second half of 2020.