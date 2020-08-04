Kingsland Drinks to host new UK spirits company

Manchester-based Kingsland Drinks will power a new spirits company to provide a portfolio of premium brands to the on and off-trade.

The new company, yet to be named, will be headed up by ex-Mangrove sales director Becky Davies and all of the operations will be carried out at the Kingsland plant.

The company will run as an entirely separate business to Kingsland and will be dedicated to providing luxury and premium drink brands and expertise to the on and off trade.

“Spirits in particular have been my passion for over a decade,” said Davies. “The innovation and creativity illustrated on a daily basis is incredible to be part of.

“I can’t wait to bring all of that to the new company with the freedom to shape a seriously brilliant portfolio of purposeful brands and service some of the hospitality industry’s best outlets.

“My focus right now is to continue my search for exciting, innovative and - where possible - first-to-market liquids and brands to collaborate with. We want to bring together a team of experts who strive to be part of something with real momentum, energy and ambition.”