Quinta da Boavista

Sogevinus buys Quinta da Boavista in Douro region

30 June, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Grupo Sogevinus has added two brands to its portfolio through the acquisition of Quinta da Boavista, an 80 ha property that was part of the first delimitation of the Douro region.

Of the property's 80 ha, 36 ha are vineyards with Donzelinho, Tinto Cão and Touriga Nacional varieties planted. The estate has a large area of Vinhas Velhas, responsible for the production of Quinta da Boavista Vinha do Oratório and Quinta da Boavista Vinha do Ujo wines.

This acquisition allows Sogevinus to strengthen its position in the still wine market with two new brands being added to the portfolio - Boa-Vista and Quinta da Boavista.

“With a historic legacy in the Douro and following the strategy of consolidating still wines, we believe that the acquisition of Quinta da Boavista will decisively strengthen our portfolio of DOC wines, particularly in the premium segment,” said Sergio Marly, Sogevinus Group CEO.

“Quinta da Boavista has been very successful in recent years in the development of internationally recognised wines and our expectation is to continue to produce great wines here.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Quinta da Boavista




Comment

Philip Duff

Duff Said: Awash with rum

As the weather gets bleak Philip Duff turns to the warming notes of rum for comfort. But there are currently several elements unsettling the category

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter