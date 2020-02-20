Sykes crowned Bacardí Legacy UK champion

Scottish bartender Nicole Sykes has been crowned the 12th UK champion of the Bacardí Legacy Cocktail Competition.

Her cocktail, ‘Ladder’, is made from Bacardí Carta Blanca rum, crème de pêche, honey water, grapefruit juice, orange blossom water and soda water.

The Satan’s Whiskers bartender said: “Taking part in Bacardí Legacy has long been an ambition of mine and so to be chosen to represent the UK at this year’s global final feels surreal.



“The standard was set so high by my fellow finalists who are all so accomplished in their own right. I feel grateful that we’ve had the chance to get to know one another as individuals and learn from each other.”

Sykes will now travel to Miami to compete against 40 other bartenders int he global final on 6 May.