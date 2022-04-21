Roma Bar Show returns for 2022, for two days of in-person events

Following 2019’s successful event, Roma Bar Show announces its return for 2022 with a series of in-person events in the heart of the Italian capital, Rome. Taking place on 30th and 31st of May 2022, Roma Bar Show is back again with two days of trade events, seminars, masterclasses and sideshows as well as a great selection of off-trade events dedicated to consumer guests. Opening its door on Monday 30th of May, visitors will be able to attend Roma Bar Show from 11.30pm to 9pm at the Palazzo dei Congressi of EUR (1, Piazza John Kennedy).
This edition includes a full program of activities; there will be tastings, seminars and masterclasses, all part of the Roma Bar Show Educational Program. Throughout this program, the bar show will give the opportunity to all participants to learn from some of the best in the hospitality world and interact with those who have made and will continue to make history in the world of bars, bartending and the spirit industry. Including industry speakers of the calibre of Robert Simonson (New York Times), Clare Warner, Erik Lorincz, Jared Brown and Anastatia Miller, Marc Alvarez and Roberta Mariani, as well as chefs and coffee experts.
Following the huge success of the first edition, Roma Bar Show will again present its Themed Areas. There will be Piazza Italia, which will focus on the best products of this territory and the Coffee Experience. Roma Bar Show will also see the return of the Mexico Village, where guests and attendees will have the opportunity to experience what the Latin American country has to offer, including spirits like tequila, sotol, liqueurs, whiskies and rums.
In addition to those activities, Roma Bar Show will also present a selection of the best Italian street food in Kennedy Square. Here guests will be able to visit a number of different food trucks offering high quality dishes, made from traditional recipes selected from every region of the country. Aimed to support the on-trade, spirits companies and professionals, Roma Bar Show has also put together a selection of side shows, events that are designed to connect the whole of Rome through different guest nights in 20 venues, including cocktail bars, historic cafes, luxury hotel bars and selected hotspots in the city.
Giuseppe Gallo, co-founder of Roma Bar Show says: ‘We are proud to be able to present once more the largest International Bar Show in Italy and have a chance to support the beverage and hospitality industry, which is extremely important as it has suffered more than others during the recent crisis”
Tickets for the events start from €30 and can be purchased from www.romabarshow.com