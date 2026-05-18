Sazerac backs SipMargs RTDs

18 May, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Sazerac has announced an exclusive distribution relationship with ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand SipMargs, as well as acquiring an equity interest in the brand.

SipMargs joins Sazerac's global spirits portfolio including BuzzBallz, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Traveller Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, Svedka Vodka, Wheatley Vodka, Myers's Rum,  Paddy's Irish Whiskey and more.

“Margaritas continue to be one of the staple go-to cocktails consumers reach for time and again, and SipMargs’ sparkling flavours offer something unique to the market. We’re looking forward to helping SipMargs accelerate their already impressive momentum,” said Jake Wenz, chief executive of Sazerac. 

Justin Nabozna, chief executive of SipMargs, said Sazerac’s “scale, operational excellence, and track record of supporting brands at every stage make them an ideal partner as we expand our reach and introduce SipMargs nationwide”.

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Keywords: vodka, brand, distribution, whiskey, bourbon, sazerac, traveller, equity, fireball cinnamon whisky, sipmargs, buzzballz, brand sipmargs, trace bourbon, bourbon traveller, whiskey fireball, traveller whiskey, trace bourbon traveller, bourbon traveller whiskey, traveller whiskey fireball, whiskey fireball cinnamon




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