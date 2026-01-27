Brands Report 2026: Mezcal

In the decade that we’ve asked the world’s most influential bars for their bestselling mezcal brand, the answer has always come back as Del Maguey. Well, no more. Having gradually closed the gap over the last few years, Siete Misterios can finally claim top spot. The brand has strengthened its ties to the world’s best bars since its founders, the Mestre family, partnered with the owner of Michter’s in 2021 and has since been a sponsor of 50 Best. 95% of our polled bars stocked at least one mezcal brand, and of those responders, almost a quarter said Siete Misterios was their bestselling mezcal, and almost two-thirds said it was a top-three bestseller in the category.

Pernod Ricard’s Del Maguey hasn’t fallen too far, it occupies the second position, but the underlying numbers indicate it might be a difficult climb back to the top – it was the bestselling mezcal in 16% of bars and a top-three serve in 45%.

The Lost Explorer replaces Campari-owned Montelobos to complete the podium. Perhaps too costly, or characterful, to work as a house pour, The Lost Explorer provides a bar’s mezcal line-up with some valuable depth, it was a top-three bestseller in 20% of our bars.

How we did it

The Brands Report has been released every January for the past 16 years and aims to provide data analytics into the buying habits of consumers in the world’s best bars.

To collect the data, we first curate a sample of industry-acclaimed bars from a combination of The World’s 50 Best Bars and its regional North America and Asia lists.

In order to ensure the best global coverage, about 5% of the poll were ‘editor’s picks’ – highly rated bars in regions less represented to assure a truly global data pool reflective of the current bar industry. Each year the panel rotates to ensure a fair and accurate set of results.

As part of the survey, we ask each bar owner or head bartender to dig out their sales spreadsheets and rank the three bestselling products in each spirits category, as well as beer, champagne and mixers. The bestselling list is based on hard data, while top trending is more subjective – the brand which isn’t necessarily shifting big volumes but is seen as in vogue by each bar. Often, the brands that figure highly in the trending list move on to the bestselling list the following year, as curiosity and excitement transition to weight of sales.

We also ask our poll to declare the house pour in some of the world’s bestselling classic cocktails. The drinks are chosen to specifically represent major spirits categories and are generally big hitters in the Cocktail Report’s list of the 50 bestselling classic cocktails, due to launch in spring.

