Varma Spirits & Wines expands into Italy

25 November, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Spain-based Varma Spirits & Wines has announced its first international distribution agreement for its Macaronesian Gin, which has launched in Italy through the OnestiGroup.

OnestiGroup is a second-generation Italian family business and will distribute the Canary Islands-based gin in the on-trade and e-commerce in the Italian market.

"Italy is a key market for us, due to its relevance in the premium gin segment and the deep cultural and tourist connection it shares with the Canary Islands. In OnestiGroup, we have found a partner that understands the quality and essence of Macaronesian Gin and shares our vision and business values. This agreement marks an important milestone in our international expansion strategy, and we have full confidence in the potential of Macaronesian Gin in this market,” said Carlos Peralta, managing director of Varma Spirits & Wines.

The agreement with Macaronesian Gin is the starting point for Varma's international expansion strategy for its own brands, which will prioritise markets within the European Union.

