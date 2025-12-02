The Drinks Trust named charity partner for 2026 Drinks Trade Regatta

The Drinks Trade Regatta, the annual sailing event for the hospitality trade, has announced a new partnership with The Drinks Trust and Only A Pavement Away for 2026.

The Drinks Trade Regatta sees brewing, wines and spirits companies compete with on-trade retailers, restaurants and suppliers for the team building and hospitality event.

“We’re proud to partner with The Drinks Trade Regatta for 2026. This incredible support enables us to raise valuable funds to transform lives and sustain our vital mission, helping drinks industry colleagues overcome challenges and build brighter futures,” said Nicky Burston, chief executive of The Drinks Trust.

Established for 10 years, the annual event has raised over £125,000 for charities to date.

The 2026 event will be raising vital funds to support the missions of The Drinks Trust and Only A Pavement Away.

“The Drinks Trade Regatta is a fantastic event for the drinks and hospitality industry, and we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Only a Pavement Away and The Drinks Trust as our charity partners in 2026. We can’t wait to raise vital funds for our charity partners whilst delivering another amazing event for the industry,” added Simon Boulding, managing director at Prometheus Sailing.

Held over 4-5 June 2026 on the Solent, the event offers two days of competitive racing and multiple networking opportunities, including a charity dinner at the exclusive Royal Ocean Racing Club in Cowes.