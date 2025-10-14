Stock Spirits Group names Steven Libermann as chief executive

Libermann will take over from Jean-Christophe Coutures, who will step down from the role on 30 November 2025 due to family reasons.

Luis Bach, chairman of Stock Spirits Group, said: “We are pleased to appoint Steven as group chief executive. He brings an international perspective, a strong consumer focus, and a record of disciplined delivery. He will build on the platform established in recent years and accelerate our transformation strategy with an emphasis on empowerment, execution and sustainable growth.”

Libermann joins from Nomad Foods, where he is group executive president and a member of the executive committee, having led operations across 22 markets, combining commercial discipline with brand and customer focus.

His remit expanded in 2023 to cover France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Southern Europe, and the UK and Ireland, before he moved to a group-level role in 2024.

Libermann added: “It is a privilege to join a business with deep local roots and real European reach. Stock Spirits has the right brands and markets, underpinned by a robust financial platform. My immediate focus will be meeting our teams, listening to our customers and partners, and aligning on the actions that will deliver our shared vision of Stock Spirits as a European leader in spirits. Joining a 140-year-old company is a genuine honour and I look forward to guiding it into the next chapter.”