Hoxton partners with Maverick Drinks

11 November, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

East London spirits brand Hoxton has announced a new distribution partnership with Atom Group.

The move will see Maverick Drinks, part of Atom Group, distribute Hoxton’s portfolio nationwide, including online retailers such as Master of Malt, Amazon and The Whisky Exchange. 

“Partnering with Maverick Drinks is an exciting new chapter for Hoxton. They understand quality, they understand reach, and they understand what makes a brand like Hoxton different. Together we’re going to get our flavour-driven creations into even more hands across the UK and beyond,” said Hoxton founder Gerry Calabrese.

