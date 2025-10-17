Loch Lomond Group opens Luss Distillery

Loch Lomond Group has announced the official opening of Luss Distillery, a new distillery and visitor experience centre.

The 5,362 sq m site sits on the banks of Loch Lomond and was repurposed from the Luss smokehouse and surrounding land on Church Road.

"The opening of our new state-of-the-art Luss Distillery marks a major milestone for Loch Lomond Group. This investment reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and growth in Scotland’s spirits industry, while also creating new jobs and supporting the local community,” said Colin Matthews, founder and chief executive of Loch Lomond Group and council member of the Scotch Whisky Association.

The new venue comprises four buildings including a retail space, an immersive whisky and gin discovery area, the Ben Lomond Gin distillery and a café.

It will act as a dedicated brand home for the independent distiller’s Loch Lomond Whiskies brand, as well as housing a distillery for its Scottish gin brand, Ben Lomond.