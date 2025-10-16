Saint James celebrates 260 years with limited edition

In celebration of its 260th anniversary, rhum agricole brand Saint James has introduced its Cuvée Elégance Saint James.

This blend is bottled at 43.5% abv and combines six vintages; 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2006, and 2009, each aged in oak barrels.

Limited to just 960 numbered bottles, the rum was unvelived at Whisky Live Paris in late Septemer and is presented in a commemorative case designed to highlight the legacy of the brand.

Since 1765, Saint James has been making rhum agricole using pure sugar cane juice from its own plantations. Perpetuating traditional methods of distillation and ageing, Saint James is certified A.O.C Martinique and is a leader in the rhum agrcole category.