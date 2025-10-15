Coalition of agave farmers raises fresh tequila adulteration claims

Fresh allegations of the production and sale of adulterated tequila labelled as 100% agave have been raised with the Attorney General’s Office in the Mexican city of León, Guanajuato.

The criminal complaint was filed personally by Remberto Galván Cabrera, a legal representative of Agaveros 100 Por Ciento de Origen Mexicano (Indigenous Agave Farmers of Mexico).

The complaint, for the "crime against public health", names three defendants: “a well-known chain of wine and liquor stores”, “a multinational chain of self-service stores”, as well as tequila’s governing body, the CRT.

The filing claims to have scientific evidence, conducted in a French laboratory, which found that one of the sample tequilas contained less than 33% agave-based alcohol. Another had more than twice the permitted levels of methanol.

On the details of the analysis, a statement from Cabrera read: “There were four samples analysed, and for my safety and to avoid hindering the Attorney General's investigation, I am withholding their names for the time being.

“The four tequilas mentioned were analysed by gas chromatography. To ensure traceability, the samples were subsequently sent to the Eurofins Laboratory in Nantes, France, which is duly accredited internationally with the SNIF-NMR Nuclear Magnetic Resonance method, which detects the botanical origin of alcohol. This method is verified by CENAM, the National Metrology Centre of the Federal Government of Mexico.”

The group of agave farmers has also made a call to president Claudia Sheinbaum, urging the intervention of the Mexican federal office.

“We request that the president order the urgent update of the Tequila Standard to close a critical loophole: the absence of a required method to verify the botanical origin of alcohol. This reform would force producers to truly use agave—whether in 100% agave tequila or mixto (51% agave, 49% other sugars). The CRT’s certification process has been proven unreliable and corrupt."