Michael Merolli named new Havana Club CEO

Havana Club has announced that Michael Merolli will take over as CEO from industry veteran Christian Barré.

Barré is entering retirement after eight years at the Cuban rum brand while Merolli has worked for parent company Pernod Ricard for nearly three decades, most recently as CEO of House of Tequila since 2020.

A statement from Pernod Ricard said: "After 28 years of dedicated service at Pernod Ricard, Christian Barré retires from his role as CEO of Havana Club International - marking the end of an exceptional career, including nearly eight years at the helm of Havana Club.

"Growing the brand’s presence to the point where it is now available in more than 125 countries, while championing the legacy of Cuban rum on the global stage."

Merolli began his career with the French spirits company as a brand manager of Procter & Gamble in 1995 before joining Ricard SA in Marseille in 1998. He next moved to Brazil for a marketing director role in 2003 before returning to France in 2007 with separate stints in Norway and China.