Brown‑Forman chief financial officer to step down

Brown‑Forman has announced that Leanne Cunningham, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire next year after more than 30 years with the company.

Cunningham was named chief financial officer of the company in July 2021, and is set to retire on 1 May 2026.

Brown‑Forman president and chief executive, Lawson Whiting, said: “Leanne's diverse set of experiences in finance and global supply chain helped shape many important long-term strategic decisions at Brown‑Forman. She has led our finance organisation with thoughtfulness and balance, and developed strong relationships in the investment community and with our long-term shareholders. Even so, her greatest legacy may be the way she championed and developed people. Leanne is a true people-first leader, a trusted colleague, and a champion of our core values. We thank her for her lasting contributions to Brown‑Forman.”

Cunningham joined Brown‑Forman in 1995 as a corporate accountant and progressed through a series of roles in accounting, finance, corporate strategy, and production operations.

Before being named chief financial officer, she served as senior vice president, shareholder relations officer, commercial finance, and financial planning and analysis.

Cunningham added: “I am incredibly grateful for my 30 years at Brown‑Forman, a company where I was empowered to grow both professionally and personally. This journey has not only been defined by the opportunities I was given, but more importantly, by the many amazing people I had the privilege to learn, grow, and lead with. I depart with immense confidence in the leadership and strategic direction of the company, knowing its future is bright.”

The company has initiated a formal search for Cunningham’s successor with the goal of announcing an appointment by the end of the calendar year.