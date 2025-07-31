Unsplash

Deirdre Mahlan returns to Diageo as interim chief financial officer

31 July, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Former Diageo president of North America, Deirdre Mahlan, has been appointed as interim chief financial officer for the company.

The move comes after Nik Jhangiani, the current chief executive, moved from the chief financial officer role on an interim basis following Debra Crew’s departure

Mahlan’s career includes 27 years at Diageo and predecessor companies, including serving as Diageos’ chief financial officer from 2010 to 2015.  

After leaving Diageo, Mahlan served as interim president, chief executive officer and chairperson of The Duckhorn portfolio ahead of its sale to Butterfly Equity.

“Deirdre brings extensive spirits and functional expertise to the role, complemented with deep knowledge of Diageo and its operations. I am delighted that she has agreed to return on an interim basis and I have full confidence that she will provide invaluable guidance to our teams, and partner with me as we deliver on our Accelerate programme to drive long term sustainable growth,” said Jhangiani.

