Paradiso launches at Pacha Ibiza

Barcelona cocktail bar Paradiso, currently ranked tenth in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 ranking, has introduced an immersive cocktail experience inside the Pacha Ibiza nightclub.

A collaboration between The Pacha Group and Group Confiteria, Paradiso Ibiza is led by Giacomo Giannotti.

The 14-signature cocktail menu uses Mediterranean botanicals, tropical fruits, and locally sourced ingredients, with serves including the Paradiso Mule, Tartufo Gin & Tonic, and the Amalfi Spritz.

Beyond the menu, the experience includes live cocktail performances, seasonal innovations, and guest appearances from globally renowned bartenders.

The bar will operate nightly from 11pm between June to October and is exclusively accessible to Pacha Ibiza ticket holders and patrons.