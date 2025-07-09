CopperBay launches anniversary menu

Paris bar CopperBay, based in the Hotel Lancaster, is launching a cocktail menu in celebration of the hotel’s 100th anniversary.

Created as a tribute to the personalities who have shaped the hotel since its opening in 1925, the menu honours both guests and individuals who have contributed to its legacy.

Highlights on the menu include Émile Wolf, named after the man who purchased the building in 1925 and made it into a luxury hotel. The serve takes inspiration from the classic cocktail, French 75 and is created with Bear Brothers gin, micro-citrus, lemon, Dolin génépi, fresh sage, and Deutz champagne.

The Marlene Dietrich is dedicated to the actress who lived at the Lancaster from 1937 to 1939. As a fan of the Old Fashioned, the cocktail combines Whistle Pig rye whiskey with a honey-infused beer and Christmas spices, finished with orange bitters.

1960s guests Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton are celebrated with a cocktail duo. The Elizabeth Taylor is a chocolate Martini made with Bear Brothers vodka, dry vermouth, and white cocoa liqueur, and the Richard Burton offers an orange Dry Martini crafted with Bear Brothers clementine vodka and Colombo orange.

Other highlights include The Chef, a collaboration between the hotel’s chef and bar team, inspired by tzatziki the cocktail offers dill vodka, cucumber, lemon, Skinos, and thai basil cordial, blended with clarified goat’s milk.