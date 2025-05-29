Menu of the Month: Montana

Montana’s Cuban-inspired menu features all the classic names you would expect, but with some Italian flamboyance introduced through the vision of Lorenzo Antinori and Simone Caporale.

Roughly a third of the menu will rotate on a monthly basis and all of the drinks are designed to be fun and light-hearted, but held to a world class standard within the new venue in Hong Kong.

Montana Daiquiri

The Montana Daiquiri follows the original recipe found in the 1930s edition of the Club de los Cantineros and will be the centerpiece of service at Montana. The bar is named after a forgotten classic in the cocktail manual of Club de Cantineros – Cuba’s legendary bartender society of the early 20th century – and will use silver tray service as a nod to Cuba’s influence.

50ml white rum

25ml lime

10ml sugar syrup (2:1)

5ml maraschino

2.5ml Raspberry eau-de-vie (floated on top)

Hotel Nacional

45ml three-year-old rum 20ml sour pineapple*

20ml apricot brandy

5ml lime cordial*

Spray of absinthe Hard shake and strain in a coupette *To make the sour pineapple: Barbecued pineapple juice, citric acid, malic acid. *To make the lime cordial: Lime juice, caster sugar, lime zest, citric acid, malic acid, ascorbic acid. Let the whole batch infuse for two-three hours. Strain and vacuum bag.

White Russian

20ml tequila reposado

20ml Amaro di Angostura

7.5ml honey syrup (3:1)

60ml cold brew coffee

2.5ml Benedictine

Float of banana cream*

Build the drink in the glass and float the banana cream on top. Garnish with grated tonka bean.

*To make the banana cream: Whipping cream, ripe banana. Blend the banana with the cream and strain through a filter. Bottle it and keep refrigerated (shelf life – three days).