Franklin & Sons expands US distribution

24 June, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

UK-based tonic, mixer and soft drinks brand, Franklin & Sons, has expanded its distribution across the US through a partnership with Empire Distributors.

The increased distribution will see Franklin & Sons listed across Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado, as it looks to grow its footprint across key states in the US.

Keith Beattie, international sales director at Global Brands, owner of Franklin & Sons, said: “It’s our ambition to expand our international distribution for Franklin & Sons, bringing the brand to more homes and bars across the US, and our partnership with Empire Distributors marks a significant step forward for our global expansion as we look to establish ourselves in the US market.”

The partnership between Empire Distributors and Franklin & Sons will bring the brand’s range of flavours to bars and homes in key cities like Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, Nashville, Memphis, Asheville, Wilmington and Raleigh.

Gary Wolfe, chief operating officer of Empire Distributors, added: “We recognise the growing demand in the non-alcoholic beverage category and are confident that Franklin & Sons’ premium product line will resonate with both our customers and consumers in the US.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: franklin




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Hazel: The second release from Sylva

As the name suggests, we’ve used hazel wood as the hero of this edition alongside other familiar, native broadleaf trees, including silver birch and oak from our own forest.

Instagram

Facebook