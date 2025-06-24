Franklin & Sons expands US distribution

UK-based tonic, mixer and soft drinks brand, Franklin & Sons, has expanded its distribution across the US through a partnership with Empire Distributors.

The increased distribution will see Franklin & Sons listed across Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado, as it looks to grow its footprint across key states in the US.

Keith Beattie, international sales director at Global Brands, owner of Franklin & Sons, said: “It’s our ambition to expand our international distribution for Franklin & Sons, bringing the brand to more homes and bars across the US, and our partnership with Empire Distributors marks a significant step forward for our global expansion as we look to establish ourselves in the US market.”

The partnership between Empire Distributors and Franklin & Sons will bring the brand’s range of flavours to bars and homes in key cities like Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, Nashville, Memphis, Asheville, Wilmington and Raleigh.

Gary Wolfe, chief operating officer of Empire Distributors, added: “We recognise the growing demand in the non-alcoholic beverage category and are confident that Franklin & Sons’ premium product line will resonate with both our customers and consumers in the US.”