Franklin & Sons partners with De Monnik Dranken for Netherlands distribution

04 September, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

De Monnik Dranken (DMD) has announced its partnership with Global Brands Ltd in the Netherlands.

The collaboration includes the exclusive import for the Dutch market of Franklin & Sons’ range of tonic waters, sodas, and soft drinks.

Luuk Olde Monnikhof, commercial director and co-owner at DMD, said: “Over the past few years, our company has taken significant measures to enhance our portfolio. To fully optimise the synergy between our spirits brands and the ever-developing market, we were aware that a premium mixer brand with a strong heritage was still something which was missing in our portfolio.”  

Despite success and growth in neighbouring markets such as Belgium and Germany, “finding the right exclusive partner in the Netherlands had eluded us until now,” said Global Brands senior international market manager Dale Perry.

