Franklin & Sons launches mixers for dark spirits

Franklin & Sons has launched two new mixers aimed at dark spirits fans that want to experiment with different long drinks.

Pineapple Mixer with Almond is designed to complement the vanilla notes found in rum and provide a smoky finish for added depth.

Mandarin Mixer with Ginger is a twist on the classic ginger ale and it is said to pair well with bourbon and Scotch.

“We are committed to encouraging bartenders and consumers to explore flavour in new ways – having fun and experimenting,” said senior brand manager Rosie Crossman. “The new low sugar flavours offer mixability with a whole array of spirits, made for those who crave something fresh, without quinine, and subtle, with the incredible innovation within the rum and whisky category.”

Last month, Franklin & Sons producer Global Brands created a new premium spirit division called Inspirit. It comprises Rock Rose Gin, Mistral gin, Gin Raw, Didsbury gin, Teichenne gin and liqueurs, Holy Grass vodka and Bobanto Aperitivo.

It also recently released a range of adult soft drinks called Sister’s Soda, designed to appeal to “health-conscious consumers seeking pioneering and delicious flavours”.

The producer now has a wide collection of soft drinks, tonics and mixers, including core tonics, dual-flavoured tonics, and premium mixers.