Franklin & Sons: Leading innovation in flavour

With more people seeking to moderate their alcohol intake, and operators looking for ways to enhance their drink menus, the role of premium soft drinks and mixers has never been more important.
While the total soft drinks category has returned to slight value growth of +0.6%, it is the premium segment that is accelerating at +4.7%, reflecting consumer demand for great-tasting, high-quality soft drinks and mixers.
Franklin & Sons is proud to be at the forefront of this growth, with an impressive +11.8% increase in brand value year-on-year. At the heart of this success is one clear driver – flavour innovation.
Since 1886, Franklin & Sons has built on its heritage to create drinks that feel both timeless and contemporary. The brand continues to reimagine flavour through unique ingredient pairings, from elderflower with sharp citrus, raspberry with delicate florals, and the launch of an Apple & Pear flavour earlier this year.
This addition taps directly into market trends. Apple-flavoured adult soft drinks are thriving, with the segment growing by 23.7% in the off-trade, and the Apple & Pear category now worth £75.8 million (+23.4% YOY). With apple’s broad appeal and seasonal versatility, innovating with such flavours gives operators and retailers a great opportunity to capitalise on consumer interest with a refreshing, flavour-forward option.
Seasonality is another area where Franklin & Sons leads the way. Bright refreshing profiles such as Elderflower Lemonade and Raspberry Lemonade shine in summer months, while richer serves like Brewed Ginger Beer and Dandelion & Burdock resonate in the cooler seasons. By curating flavours with the calendar in mind, the brand ensures operators can keep their offerings relevant, varied, and in tune with consumer demand.
Beyond the drinks themselves, Franklin & Sons sees flavour as a premium experience. Creative serving suggestions encourage consumers to view soft drinks not just as an alternative to alcohol, but as a premium occasion. Franklin & Sons has also developed recipes and pairing suggestions that showcase how soft drinks can complement meals or even be used in cooking - from premium shandy serves to creative dish pairings.
Looking ahead, Franklin & Sons is set to expand its flavour portfolio with the launch of a brand-new Yuzu soda in early October, available via Amazon and Good Time In. With Yuzu flavours alone currently valued at £1.8 million having grown +58.5% year-on-year, the new launch reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to flavour innovation.
As Franklin & Sons proves, innovation in beverages doesn’t need to be tied to alcohol or constrained by tradition. It’s about pushing flavour forward, creating versatile, imaginative drinks that reflect evolving ways consumers refresh and socialise today.