The Bon Vivant in Edinburgh closes

Restaurant-bar The Bon Vivant on Thistle Street in Edinburgh has announced it has closed.

Launched in 2008, the venue won Restaurant Bar of the Year in 2018 and 2019 at the Class Bar Awards.

The success of The Bon Vivant led to the establishment of sister venues, such as The Bon Vivant's Companion in 2011 and The Devil's Advocate in 2013, before founder Stuart McCluskey left the group in 2023.



A statement on the Bon Vivant's social media account read: "We have taken the difficult decision to close Bon Vivant. Despite the commitment of our team and the loyalty of our guests, growing economic pressures mean that continuing to trade is no longer commercially viable.

"We have chosen to close now to give our customers as much time as possible to make alternative arrangements for the Christmas period.

"Provision has been made to return all customer deposits in full, and our team is contacting affected bookings to arrange refunds and assist with rebooking at alternative venues. We are deeply grateful for the support we have received over the years."