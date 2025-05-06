Rosewood Amsterdam opens Advocatuur bar

Rosewood Amsterdam has opened its new bar Advocatuur featuring an on-site distillery for its own jenever production.

Located in the former Palace of Justice, Advocatuur is the result of a 10-year renovation of the hotel and director of bars & beverage Yann Bouvignies (pictured) has been overseeing the project since relocating from Scarfe’s Bar at Rosewood London in January 2024.

“Throughout the creative process we’ve been focused on representing Amsterdam and reflecting the hotel’s sense of place,” says Bouvignies. “We wanted to showcase the amazing history of Amsterdam and the building itself, but it’s also important to bring smiles and be a fun place to relax too.”

Credit: Chantal Arnts

The bar is divided into three rooms including a speakeasy-style distillery room and one dedicated to a live music programme which will be another key feature of the new bar.

Bouvignies adds: “The soundtrack will be largely hip hop but we’ll have the ability to transition from relaxed vibes to high energy late into the night.”

Credit: Chantal Arnts

Alex Davies, the man behind The Kyoto Distillery in Japan, has created Advocatuur’s in-house jenever called PrØvo, which will be used in a variety of drinks on the bar’s ‘The Will Of The People’ cocktail menu.

“Having our own distillery is an amazing opportunity. We’re the only hotel to have such a facility and we’re using it to make jenever, a traditional spirit of The Netherlands and the godfather of gin.”

The 15-serve menu features a range of ‘baby serves’ including the bar’s signature Kopstuk (pictured), Advocatuur’s twist on the traditional Dutch serving ‘kopstoot,’ which is garnished with a quail egg seasoned with PrØvo jenever botanical infused salt and served with the bar’s own beer, Justitia.

Credit: Chantal Arnts

“The menu is less conceptual than what we’ve previously done at Scarfe’s Bar. The drinks are complex but the concept is straightforward.”

To compliment its cocktail menu, the venue also has its own tandoor ovens which will produce Indian-Dutch small plates.