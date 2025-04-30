Handshake Speakeasy named North America’s best bar for second year running

Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy took the top spot for the second year running in the live awards ceremony of North America’s 50 Best Bars, held at JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, Canada, last night.

The annual ranking, which features bars from the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, saw New York City's Superbueno take second place, also for another year running, while Mexico City's Tlecān follows in third.

Emma Sleight, head of content for North America's 50 Best Bars, said: "This year's list is a powerful testament to the relentless drive, creativity, and world-class talent that define the cocktail industry today. These bars don't just serve drinks - they set global standards, push boundaries, and shape the future of hospitality.”

New entries to the list include NewYork bars Sip & Guzzle in fifth, the highest new entry, and this year's Best New Opening Award winner Clemente Bar, in eleventh place.

Alongside the ranking, Toronto’s Civil Works was named winner of the Best Cocktail Menu Award, LA’s Thunderbolt received the Sustainable Bar Award, Toronto's Bar Pompette achieved the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award, and Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour earned the Legend of the List Award.

In the individual awards, Eli Martínez Bello of Tlecān won the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award, and Julie Reiner of Clover Club and Milady's in New York recieved the Industry Icon Award.

The full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars can be found below.