UK GI spirits see licensing fee reduction

From July, spirits protected by geographic indicator (GI) status will see current fees associated with the Spirit Drinks Verification (SDV) scheme replaced by a lower flat rate.

The move from His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) will save UK spirits producers, such as Scotch whisky and Irish whiskey, up to 95%.

The SDV scheme acts to protect the reputation and authenticity of spirits with a GI in the UK, as spirits under these categories are required to pay up to £11,410 (US$15,195) every two years in verification fees.

The new fee rate will see this lowered to a flat fee of £250 per facility, every two years, and will be in place until 30 June 2031.

Mark Kent, Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) chief executive, said: “We welcome the lowering of fees under the UK government’s Spirit Drinks Verification Scheme. For the past decade, the Scotch Whisky industry has been paying over the odds and the harmonisation of fees with other UK producers addresses the inherent unfairness built into the system.

“While this move is a step in the right direction, we have invited the Exchequer Secretary to visit the industry to discuss other inconsistencies in the UK’s tax and regulatory structures, which leave the Scotch Whisky industry at a competitive disadvantage. Greater fairness for Scotch Whisky can underpin the government’s growth mission, and we look forward to working with HM Treasury towards that shared aim,” added Kent.