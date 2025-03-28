JSMLA to register GI for Japanese whisky

JSLMA has started taking steps aimed at the legal codification of its industry standards.

The association will aim for the registration of ‘Japanese Whisky’ for GI status, and consult with the Japan National Tax Agency on the establishment of “Labeling Standards for the Manufacturing Process and Quality of Japanese Whisky”, both under the Liquor Industry Association Act.

The JSLMA has also introduced a new logo for members to apply to products that comply with the industry standards, as it hopes to raise awareness of Japanese whisky both in Japan and abroad, while also making it easier for consumers to distinguish it from other types of whisky.