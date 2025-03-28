JSMLA to register GI for Japanese whisky

28 March, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

The Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association (JSLMA) is planning to register Japanese whisky for Geographic Indication (GI) status.

JSLMA has started taking steps aimed at the legal codification of its industry standards.

The association will aim for the registration of ‘Japanese Whisky’ for GI status, and consult with the Japan National Tax Agency on the establishment of “Labeling Standards for the Manufacturing Process and Quality of Japanese Whisky”, both under the Liquor Industry Association Act.

The JSLMA has also introduced a new logo for members to apply to products that comply with the industry standards, as it hopes to raise awareness of Japanese whisky both in Japan and abroad, while also making it easier for consumers to distinguish it from other types of whisky. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: whisky, spirits, japan, japanese, gi, japanese whisky, japan spirits, jsmla, register, register gi




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter