The Yamazaki 18 wins Supreme Champion at International Spirits Challenge 2025

In the 30th edition of the International Spirits Challenge, Suntory Spirits has won the 2025 Supreme Champion award with The Yamazaki 18.

It’s the third time in consecutive years that the Japanese whisky producer has collected the top award following the success of The Yamazaki 12 in 2024 and of The Yamazaki 25 in 2023.

The Yamazaki 18 has won at least a gold every time it has entered the competition, making it one of the most successful spirits in the history of the ISC.

A series of rigorous bling tasting featuring panels of the industry’s most renowned and influential experts awarded a total of 44 trophies spanning Scotch and Japanese whisky, brandy, armagnac and cognac, agave spirits, vodka, rum, gin, baijiu, shochu, aquavit, liqueurs and pre-mixed drinks.

The Yamazaki 18 was honoured at an awards ceremony held at London's One Great George Street on Thursday 25 September.

International Spirits Challenge director, Justin Smith, said: "Now in its 30th year, the ISC remains the benchmark for excellence in spirits. Congratulations to all our medal and trophy winners, especially to our 2025 Supreme Champion, The Yamazaki 18. It stood out in our rigorous blind tastings, earning top marks from our expert judges.

"This marks the third consecutive Supreme Champion award for Yamazaki, following wins for the 25 Year Old in 2023 and the 12 Year Old in 2024, an extraordinary achievement for Suntory Spirits."

William Grant & Sons was once again named Distiller of the Year after securing an impressive 77 medals and a single trophy across its portfolio of Scotch, American and Irish whiskeys, gin, vodka and tequila.

Among the Recognition Awards, Johnnie Walker’s Emma Walker collected Master Blender of the Year, while head distiller at Thames Distillers, Ockju Lee, was named Rising Star. Gordon Motion, who recently retired from his position as master whisky maker at Highland Park, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the Design & Packaging Awards, Knockout took home a trophy for the design of Hennessy XO Spirit of Travel Collection, while Appartement 103 was awarded a trophy for the Hennessy Chinese New Year Edition.

But it was Stranger & Stranger that was the big winner on the night, being named Design Agency of the Year and taking home two trophies for the launch of Laferté and the redesign of Tequila Ocho.