Stanislav Harciník: everything in balance

Slovakia is a cradle of bartending talent. The central European nation has gifted the cocktail world figures such as Erik Lorincz, Marian Beke, Adrián Michalčík, Maroš Dzurus and Stan Vadrna. For a country in the former Eastern Bloc with a population of around five and a half million, that comfortably qualifies as punching above its weight.

Cut from the same cloth, Stanislav Harciník is part of a new generation of Slovak bartenders. But, where his predecessors found fame and influence in established centres of hospitality overseas, Harciník feels a responsibility to develop one in his hometown of Bratislava and as global ambassador of the Mirror Bar, which he has led to consecutive placements on the extended World’s 50 Best Bars list, his mission is to put the scene on the global stage.

“As a culture, we care about our work and want to improve, I think that’s why so many Slovak bartenders have shaped the global industry at some point,” says Harciník.

“The generation around me are like-minded – we’re in Slovakia at similar stages of our careers and wanting to work together. As young bartenders, we were inspired by the Slovak legends who were shaping the industry in the whole world, but then we realised that we don't have something like that back home. So collectively, we made a decision to stay home and to be responsible for what we have here and create something that we are proud to show the world and for future generations of Slovaks.”

Building a scene from scratch doesn’t happen overnight but a great leap was taken when Harciník created the Mirror Hospitality Expo. Now returning for its third year in May 2025, the show has gathered experienced bar figures, both foreign and domestic, for seminars, masterclasses and guest shifts as well as providing a platform to showcase local Slovakian brands.

“When we started the expo, we didn't know if it would be successful,” explains Harciník. “No one on the team had any experience doing this kind of thing so we had to go by trial and error. From my point of view, as the organiser, the first year was kind of a shitshow, but from that we developed skills and experience that we didn’t have before. The problems were only small things, but there were so many small things but by fixing these little parts, already the next year was so much bigger and better.”

The topic of incremental improvement comes up often in conversation with Harciník. As a bar professional the role he has created for himself lies is as an ambassador for his bar and his city, but also as a mentor and educator to the next generation. This latter role has seen Harciník publish two books in a series called The Cocktail Balance, with the most recent edition launching at the end of last year.

“The first Cocktail Balance book was an introduction to beginner bartenders, students in hospitality schools and cocktail lovers, to give them an insight into the craft of bartending and help build knowledge and skills that I’ve developed in my decade-long career. Number two was the book that I wanted to release from the very beginning. It’s more complex, detailed, more technical, and with more focus on modern techniques and technology, while also getting into the creative process, presentation, finances and so on.

“I didn’t have a mentor who I can say taught me everything. There have been plenty of people who shaped who I am and what I am doing, but I self-taught a lot of things. There was a time when I was the head bartender at a cigar bar, but I didn’t know much about cigars or the drinks so I started to learn. It was like a father who does maths homework with his kids and then when they go to sleep he reads the next page so he can help again the next day. I was teaching myself as I was going to know just enough and I realised that I could be much better if there would be someone who would provide me with help, instruction, knowledge, experience.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy that it was that way because it shaped me to be who I am now, it shaped my philosophy, and it shaped The Cocktail Balance. I want to learn, grow and pass it on so the next generation can take things even further.”