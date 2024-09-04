Premium mixers: flavours with a twist

Traditional mixer flavours are facing competition from a new wave of combinations pepping up their spirit partners. Clinton Cawood looks into the latest contenders.

Gone are the days of premium mixer brands with the same core variants. A variety of factors, from changing spirits trends to broader movements towards moderation, are resulting in more experimentation and unusual flavours in the category than ever before. “The traditional view of mixers was that it was largely made up of Indian tonics for gin, however times are definitely changing,” says Steve Cooper, co-founder of The Artisan Drinks Co. “We’ve seen a big shift towards new, interesting craft mixer-and-spirit combinations, mirroring the growth in the premium cocktail market.”

At Franklin & Sons, senior brand manager James Stimson is noticing this in the on-trade in particular. “There’s a rise in interest for unconventional flavours among bartenders and bar operators. Mixers are no longer just lengtheners – they now add distinct flavours and aromas.”

Lucrezia Morris, senior client manager for CGA by NIQ, notes this too. “We are seeing large growth for flavoured brands versus last year, with brands of elderflower and lemon tonics, pink grapefruit sodas and ginger ales in large value and volume growth,” she says.

Flavours like these are just the start though. Double Dutch, with a 12-strong range including combinations such as Pomegranate & Basil and Cranberry & Ginger, is now the exclusive mixer partner of Soho House. “Consumers are looking to discover new flavour combinations to add some zest to their classic cocktail experience,” says co-founder Raissa de Haas. “Using flavoured mixers provides an easy and efficient way to offer a level of complexity in one pour.”

In contrast with on-trade approaches such as these, Jones Soda recently launched its Jones Craft Mixers with a focus on at-home consumption, with plans to target the on-trade in the future. The brand has also chosen to create twists on traditional mixers – think tonic water with a hint of cucumber – rather than create new flavour combinations from scratch.

“The mixer category generates the significant majority of its volume from core, traditional flavours,” explains chief innovation officer Andy Scheurer. “We looked to build on these traditional options with an added twist of taste versus pushing a whole new way to cocktail with unconventional flavours.” Regardless of their approach, there are a number of motivations for mixer brands to experiment with unusual flavours at the moment, not least the changing fortunes of the spirits categories that these drinks tend to be mixed with – gin in particular.

“The spirits market has shifted drastically over the past two years, with the gin boom finally tailing off and new categories entering the forefront,” says Joe Evans, director of Marlish Waters. “Any new and challenger tonic and mixer brands entering the scene can no longer just think gin.”

Spirits categories on the rise are also inspiring a new wave of mixer flavours.

“The growing popularity of tequila among consumers, as well as familiar favourites including vodka and wine Spritz serves, also reflect an increased demand for premium sodas with more interesting flavour profiles,” says The London Essence Co’s UK head of marketing Melanie Ginsberg, citing examples from the range such as the White Peach & Jasmine Crafted Soda.

There’s also consumer demand for more interesting flavours in general, believes Cooper. “The driving force behind this expansion in new flavours and combinations is a growing desire for unique, interesting experiences,” he says.

“Today’s consumers are more adventurous and open to trying experimental flavours,” agrees Stimson. “Mixers, generally speaking, always reflect cocktail and drinking trends in other categories. As people become more adventurous, so will mixer brands.”

At Schweppes, prestige brand ambassador GB Josh Linfitt sees the potential. “Innovative flavours have a great chance of expanding the category by attracting new consumers via unique cocktail recipes,” he says. “Pairing these with different spirits broadens the appeal and application of mixers.”

Linfitt sees this demand from the on-trade too. “Bartenders are looking to flavoured sodas to provide a versatile ingredient they can use to enhance go-to serves, like a Whisky Highball, and elongate classic cocktails such as an Aviation and soda,” he says.

While consumers and bartenders seek out more interesting flavours, demand for healthier options and lower-abv serves continues to increase too. “Consumers are increasingly looking for mixers that off er not only great taste but are also low in calories and made with all natural ingredients,” says De Haas.

“Having a variety of more interesting flavour combinations offers options for those who are increasingly experimenting with how they enjoy alcohol, while still providing an elevated drinking experience,” adds Ginsberg.

Anything goes

As for the specific flavours prevalent within mixers at the moment – anything goes. Linfitt speaks of the versatility of Schweppes Peach Coconut Soda, particularly with whisky, while Cooper gives examples from the Artisan Drinks range such as Agave Lemon Tonic with a pinch of salt, as well as a Violet Blossom Tonic, inspired by the Aviation.

At Franklin & Sons, Stimson has a varied range to work with too. “The Rosemary & Black Olive Tonic Water works wonderfully with fortified wines like sweet vermouths and Madeira, as well as champagne and white wines, while the Rhubarb & Hibiscus Tonic Water is superb in a tequila tonic twist,” he says.

Relatively new entrant Badger Bevs has already had a good response to its comparatively conventional Blood Orange variant, and has plans for more, according to founder David Vogel. “In our first year our main focus was to introduce classic mixers, but make them far better than anything else out there. Now we have room to really innovate, and we’re excited to surprise the bar community with some fun Badger creations,” he says.

Double Dutch has had some curveballs in its range from the outset, including Cucumber & Watermelon and Pomegranate & Basil, but De Haas believes the success of unusual flavours like these isn’t at the expense of conventional mixers. “They’re definitely growing the category and providing new usage occasions, rather than just taking share from traditional mixers,” she says. “They’re expanding the existing consumer base, including those who might not have been traditional mixer users, creating new drinking occasions such as healthy adult soda options without alcohol, as well as driving cocktail and Spritz culture.”

Fancy new flavours don’t have to mean the demise of old-faithful mixers. “Traditional mixers will always have their place, and I don’t see that ever changing,” says Evans.

“There is definitely still an appetite for traditional mixers,” adds Ginsberg. “Although gin sales have slowed, it is still the second largest spirit category behind vodka, and consumers are still mixing these spirits with traditional mixers.”

“Our bestselling mixer remains Classic London Tonic,” says Cooper. “This rise in new flavours and combinations is opening up new mixing options for spirits categories such as tequila and dark rum, and bringing incremental value into the category.”

Beyond flavours, traditional or otherwise, there’s a broader trend towards more premium products, and mixers are no exception. “Higher quality mixers are increasingly popular as more consumers consider mixer quality when choosing spirits when out,” says CGA by NIQ’s Morris.

Vogel agrees. “Bartenders and consumers alike are all about the highest quality, particularly in high-end restaurants and hotels,” he says. “High-quality, all-natural mixers as a whole are growing exponentially. New flavours are part of this, but the bigger driver is people moving away from the fountain gun and conventional products that have artificial ingredients, chemicals and are of poor quality.”

This move towards better quality and the appetite for interesting flavours are helping to create a mixer category that’s unrecognisable compared with that of just a few years ago.