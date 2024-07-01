Imbibe Live to join BCB family

01 July, 2024
By Oli Dodd

RX, the organiser of the BCB trade events, has announced that from 2025, Imbibe Live will join the portfolio and rebrand as BCB London.

BCB London will join a global portfolio of trade shows that includes events in Berlin, Brooklyn, Sao Paulo and Singapore.

"As a vibrant metropolis, London is the perfect location to expand the BCB family. For the international industry, the market offers very good conditions for business," said Petra Lassahn, event director of BCB.

The news arrives on the opening day of Imbibe Live 2024 which has made its return to the Olympia London.

BCB London has outlined aims to provide “a high-quality platform for industry players to present themselves specifically to the UK and Irish markets,” with a focus on facilitating premium brands to make connections within the region’s on-trade and off-trade markets.

More information about BCB London will be released in September 2024.

