Coa Shanghai announces reopening

Coa Shanghai has announced that it will be reopening in a new location, months after a government renewal project forced it to close.

The agave-specialist bar is the sister venue of Coa Hong Kong which has been crowned number one in Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In a post on Instagram, co-founder Jay Khan wrote: “It is official, Coa Shanghai will be opening on June 14th for service.

“It has been a long six months since we closed due to unforeseen circumstances. We are back in a four-storey building, bringing you four different concepts which are distinct yet closely related.”

Coa Shanghai opened in the city’s Jina An district in March 2022 before temporarily closing again due to Covid restrictions.

In a post that announced the most recent closure, a spokesperson for the bar wrote on Instagram: “Due to an unforeseen government renewal project in the block, we have to say goodbye to Coa Shanghai in its existing location.

“This project was a roller coaster ride filled with many uncertainties due to Covid outbreak and [the] majority of the construction was controlled remotely from Hong Kong. We finally opened our doors in March 2022 and then... it was forced to temporarily shut again thanks to the persisting challenges from the pandemic.

“Regardless of the constant opening and closing, the bar holds up, thanks to the amazing team in Shanghai… Coa Shanghai will be back bigger and better. Stay tuned.”

Coa Shanghai reopens at 580 Fuxing Road (M), Huangpu, Shanghai on Friday 14 June.