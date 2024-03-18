The Savoy names 14th American Bar head bartender

Angelo Sparvoli has been named the 14 th head bartender of the American Bar at The Savoy and will start his new role on March 25th.

Sparvoli re-joins the famed hotel on the Strand having worked his way up the ladder at the American Bar from 2016-2020, journeying from bar back to senior bartender.

In the intervening period, Sparvoli spent time at Kwãnt Mayfair and St James Bar at Sofitel London St James.

He is the fourth head bartender at the former World’s Best Bar in as many years, following Chelsie Bailey (2022-2024), Shannon Tebay (2021-2022) and Maxim Schulte (2018-2020).

Notable others to occupy the role include Erik Lorincz (2010-2018), Peter Dorelli (1985-2003), Harry Craddock (1925-1939) and Ada Coleman (1903-1924).

Sparvoli, who is from Camerino in Italy, will now work with bar manager Andrea Di Chiara to curate the bar’s next new menu.

The Savoy has also announced that Chris Murphy has joined as director of F&B from March 18th, overseeing bar operations across the American Bar and Beaufort Bar and work across its many food-led venues.

Murphy’s experience spans hospitality operations including the Dorchester Collection and Shangri-La. He joins The Savoy from Ashford Castle, the five-star hotel and resort in Mayo, Ireland.

Franck Arnold, regional vice president & managing director, The Savoy said: “I am delighted to be welcoming both Chris and Angelo to The Savoy family. These two appointments mark the start of a new culinary chapter with significant enhancements to our food & beverage offering planned throughout the year.

“We are paving the way to ensure we really are the place in London to enjoy the best and most varied drinking and dining experiences.”