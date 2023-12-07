Dima’s Vodka launches Martini gift in support of Ukraine

Ukrainian vodka brand Dima’s Vodka has partnered with Drinks Distilled to launch a Pickled Martini gift set, with £5 from every gift set going towards first aid kits for Ukraine.

Customers can choose to add Dima’s Budmo! Cocktail book to donate an additional £5 to Ukraine.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the brand has been dedicated to supporting the Ukrainian humanitarian effort.

“I have been fortunate to be able to highlight Ukraine’s amazing culture and vodka-making for a few years, and since the full invasion it has been incredibly important to support many worthwhile causes through the vodka too,” said owner and founder Dima Deinega, speaking to Drinks International.

“From these kits, £5 will be going to purchase first aid kits via First Aid Ukraine, sadly these kits are needed now more than ever.

“Please keep standing with Ukraine and I just want to say a huge thank you to the hospitality industry for all the phenomenal ongoing support for Ukraine. Budmo!”

Drinks Distilled is a spirits and drinkware marketplace curated by industry experts, Dima’s was picked for the site by award-winning drinks writer Millie Milliken.

“This is a brilliant vodka to keep in your regular wheelhouse,” said Milliken.

“It’s super versatile for mixing but also works wonders as the star of the show when sipped neat. If you like briny, salty and savoury flavours then this vodka will be right up your street. It’s made out of three different grains – barley, wheat and rye – which gives it those lovely cereal notes and some serious texture.”

Large (rrp £85) and small (rrp £65) Dima’s Vodka Pickled Martini sets - containing Dima’s vodka, pickles, glassware and barware - are available to purchase now from Drinks Distilled.