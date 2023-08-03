RumFest returns to London for its 17th year

RumFest, the world’s longest-running rum festival, has announced it will be returning for its 17 th year to London’s ILEC Conference Centre this October for a three-day event hosted by global rum ambassador, Ian Burrell.

“We are delighted that RumFest is returning for its 17th year,” said RumFest founder and global rum ambassador, Ian Burrell.

“The rum category has evolved significantly over this time and continues to see incredible growth in the UK. Since 2007, we have been educating consumers and the industry with our annual celebration and this year we are proud to be showcasing over 400 diverse rums at RumFest.”

Last year, the festival welcomed over 3000 visitors and this year will host over 400 rums from around the globe and include seminars and masterclasses from Equiano, V Rum, Angostura Rum, Foursquare Distillery, Ron Arehucas, Ron Diplomatico, Bayou Rum, Appleton Estate Rum, St Nicholas Abbey, J Bally, Old Monk Rum, Black Tot Rum, Ron Santiago de Cuba, and Camikara Rum.

With RumFest taking place during Black History Month, the festival will also shine a light on black-owned rum owners and brands.

In partnership with Class magazine, the RumFest Trade Show & Conference returns on Monday 16 October to platform emerging, independent and boutique rum brands, to industry professionals, buyers and key decision makers from influential retailers.

This year will also see the return of London Rum Week with events taking place all week in some of the capital’s best rum bars and venues.

RumFest will take place at the ILEC Conference Centre from Saturday 14 – Monday 16 October, registration for the RumFest Trade Show & Conference is available here and RumFest tickets start from £38.57, available here.