Beam Suntory launches new premium blended Scotch

28 June, 2023
By Oli Dodd

Beam Suntory has launched Ardray, a new blended scotch created by Beam Suntory’s chief blender Calum Fraser in collaboration with the Suntory blending team from Japan.

The finished blend has undergone 200 iterations over three years of development. While the specific make-up of the blend is secret, it draws from a number of distilleries owned by Beam Suntory and partner Edrington, owners of The Macallan, The Glenrothes, and Highland Park.

“In creating Ardray we have combined an exceptional selection of the very best Scotch whisky has to offer with the inspiring talent of Suntory’s blending team to create something new, refreshing and exciting,” said Fraser.

“The time, care and attention to detail taken to source both malt and grain whiskies from some of Scotland's most noted distilleries has allowed us to explore hundreds of blends of Scotch malt and grain whiskies to achieve Ardray’s optimum balance of multi-layered flavours. 

“Driven by the desire to ensure the true beauty of this blend is greater than the sum of its parts. Ardray promises a rich and complex taste, with a distinctive harmony of flavours: a mild, gently floral, and citrusy fruitiness, with a vanilla custard creaminess and a rich, silky mouthfeel and lengthy aftertaste that is unmatched."

The bottle features bespoke art created by Lia Melia with rippled texture glass that represents both wind blowing across barely and flowing water.

Ardray is available at The Whisky Shop, Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange with an rrp of £60.

