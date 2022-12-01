Rémy Cointreau announces UK closed loop distribution partnership with ecoSpirits

Rémy Cointreau has announced it has partnered with ecoSpirits to launch a closed loop distribution service in the UK from January 2023.

The partnership will see two of Rémy Cointreau’s brands – Mount Gay and Cointreau – made available in ecoSpirit’s eco Tote and SmartPour hardware for on-trade venues, becoming the first global drinks company to partner with ecoSpirits in the UK.

“Rémy Cointreau is an industry-leading drinks company, and we are delighted to welcome them as our first global brand partner in the United Kingdom,” said Paul Gabie, chief executive, ecoSpirits.

“Cointreau will also be the first global liqueur brand to be available in our ecoTote format. The transition to circular is gathering momentum in the spirits industry. We applaud the entire Rémy Cointreau team for their commitment to building a sustainable future together.”

The collaboration will result in a 95% reduction in single-use packaging waste for the two brands distributed in the ecoTote format and will help on-trade partners to reduce their own waste and reduce back-of-house storage by 30-50%.

“I’m thrilled that Rémy Cointreau can pilot the ecoSpirits programme in the UK, and to see Cointreau as the first global liqueur to join the ecoSpirits system,” said Augustin Depardon, marketing director of Rémy Cointreau UK.

“Mount Gay Eclipse and Cointreau are incredibly important brands for our on-trade partners in the UK, and this is a significant step in helping them reduce their overall waste.

“Equally, it’s vital for us at Remy Cointreau to look at every pillar of our sustainability practices to see where we can do better, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”