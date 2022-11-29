Smokehead launches tequila-finished Islay single malt

29 November, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Islay Scotch brand Smokehead has announced the launch of a new single malt that has been finished in tequila casks.

Smokehead Cask Terminado has been produced by ageing Smokehead in ex-Bourbon barrels before the liquid is finished in tequila oak casks.

“By embracing contemporary methods of finishing, we’re at the forefront of innovation – both as a brand and within the industry at large,” said Iain Weir, brand director of Smokehead.

“Tequila Cask Terminado is more than a passion project for us. It’s an embodiment of everything Smokehead stands for. Rule-breaking, ‘pouring-less-boring’ and defiance.”

The tequila cask finish gives the liquid notes of chewy meringue, blood orange and barbecued pineapple, toffee lime and ambrosian peaches.

Terminado joins Smokehead’s portfolio of cask finishes which includes Rum Cask Rebel, Sherry Cask Blast and Twisted Stout.

Tequila Cask Terminado is available in the UK exclusively through Amazon and directly through the Smokehead website for rrp £68.99.

