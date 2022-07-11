Robbie Millar joins Beam Suntory’s Scotch & Irish Brand House as managing director

Beam Suntory has named Robbie Millar as managing director of the Scotch & Irish Brand House, overseeing a brand portfolio that includes Laphroaig, Bowmore, Auchentoshan and Kilbeggan.

Millar’s experience includes 20 years in the premium spirits and beer industry, as he joins from Carlsberg where he served as VP of global marketing, where he managed the Carlsberg and Tuborg brands.

Jessica Spence, president of brands at Beam Suntory said: “Robbie is an exceptional, commercially astute leader who will steer, alongside a superb team, our Scotch and Irish Brand House into an ever-stronger position. More sustainable and more premium and always with our consumers and customers at the heart of our plans.”

Prior to Carlsberg, Millar served as global director, category development for SAB Miller, senior partner and managing director for Kantar Consulting, and managing director for Compass Box Whisky.

Millar said: “I am a custodian of iconic Scotch and Irish whiskies and have a duty to build these brands for the benefit of all our people, consumers, customers and the local communities in which we operate. Underpinning all our work will be a deep belief in craft, quality and sustainability.”