Mount Gay Silver rum

Mount Gay Silver is first Barbadian rum to be Bonsucro certified

05 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Mount Gay has announced its Mount Gay Silver blend is the first rum to be Bonsucro certified in Barbados.

As the world’s oldest running rum distillery, it comes from the company’s commitment to promoting sustainable production of sugarcane as it looks to extend the certification to its plantation from next year.

Raphaël Grisoni, Mount Gay managing director said: “At Mount Gay, we are committed to sustainable production of molasses so critical to producing our rums. Our team has worked hard to ensure we only use molasses sourced from sustainable sugarcane and where the welfare of workers is protected.”

Mount Gay Silver was specially designed by master blender Trudiann Branker and relaunched in 2021 featuring aged double distillate, resulting in a smoother finish than the previous blend.

Over the past four years, 100% of Mount Gay’s imported molasses have been certified by Bonsucro, with the announcement of Mount Gay Silver being produced with the Bonsucro Chain of Custody Standard certification the first step in its plan to certify its full range of rums, including Black Barrel and XO blends.

Mount Gay Silver is bottled at 43% ABV and is exclusive to Barbados and the Caribbean in 70cl, 1l and 1.75l sizes.

