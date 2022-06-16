Bollinger unveils latest Pinot Noir expression

Pinot Noir is the grape variety which Bollinger forged its global reputation with and the brand currently ranks number three in Drinks International’s World’s Most Admired Champagne Brands.
Charles-Armand de Belenet, general manager of Champagne Bollinger said: “This cuvée made entirely of Pinot Noir is ingrained in what had become the very essence of our House – an inimitable vision of an iconic grape variety and uncompromising efforts to fulfil the mission we started in 1829 as creators of taste.”
Due to unfavourable weather in 2017, it was a difficult year for Pinot Noir growth in Montagne de Reims but the grapes from this harvest were well-balanced, having a natural alcohol content of 10.1% and an acidity of 7 g/l.
PN TX17 has an RRP of £85 and will be available from fine wine merchants globally.