Pernod Ricard sells armagnac brands to Alexander Stein's Cloudsweeper

02 December, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Pernod Ricard has completed the sale of a majority stake in Société des Produits d’Armagnac (SPA) to Cloudsweeper, an entity owned by entrepreneur Alexander Stein.

Created in the 1930s and based in Eauze, SPA owns armagnac brands Marquis de Montesquiou and Comte de Lauvia.  SPA also has an established position within major armagnac markets such as the UK, Russia and the US.

Alexander Stein was also behind gin brand Monkey 47, which was fully acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2020, and both partners recently launched Horse with No Name, the bourbon infused with habanero.

A statement released by Pernod Ricard said: “This operation should contribute to the growth of Marquis de Montesquiou and Comte de Lauvia brands by providing them with a new development strategy in France and abroad at a moment when the sales of armagnac are recovering quickly. 

“As member of this partnership, Pernod Ricard will support Alexander Stein in leading these two brands to success.”

